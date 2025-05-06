Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan's debut on ‘blue daffodils’ carpet, Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump & more | Top moments

Met Gala 2025, the annual fashion showcase and fundraiser, has been unlike the others this year.

This year's guests were told to dress according to the theme “Tailored for You,” a nod to the exhibit called “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at the museum's Costume Institute.

In what has been an ode to Black men's style and tailoring, the extravagant Manhattan charity ball saw a massive switch from its signature red carpet, the debut of Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan, mom-to-be Kiara Advani flaunting her baby bump and a lot more.

Check out these top moments from the Met Gala 2025: Blue daffodils ‘red’ carpet Met Gala 2025 saw a leap from the red carpet to be more bold and poetic to suit the theme: a deep blue carpet accented with vivid white and yellow daffodils.

Designed by artist Cy Gavin, this blue runway reflects the theme of the fundraiser and mirrors the visual language of the year’s couture.

Shah Rukh Khan makes his Met Gala debut with a Tiger sceptre Shah Rukh Khan scripted history as he walked the Met Gala runway on Monday to be the first Indian male actor to attend the A-listers' fundraiser.

The very-dandy Shah Rukh made his Met Gala 2025 debut dressed in an all-black Sabyasachi suit, a tiger sceptre and the iconic 'K' necklace to publicly acknowledge his moniker “King Khan”.

He also wore layered gold chains that cascaded down his chest.

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump at Met Gala Kiara Advani, who was also making her debut at the Met Gala, captured attention at the fundraiser as she flaunted her baby bump in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's ‘bravehearts’ black gown. The actress paired the gown with a golden breastplate.

Kiara said her look also paid homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape – a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world.

Diljit Dosanjh steps onto Met Gala 2025 runway in a Maharaja ensemble Diljit walked the iconic stairs of the extravagant charity ball dressed like a Maharaja, blending Punjabi royalty with a modern vision.

Diljit, dressed in a custom Prabal Gurung outfit, made heads turn for his debut on the runway.

He wore traditional attire -- a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity) and a kurta and tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).

Proudly flaunting his Punjabi culture on a global platform, the singer elevated his outfit with accessories and a sword. His outfit also featured a long cape inscribed with the Punjabi alphabet.

If reports are to be believed, Diljit wore exquisite jewellery sourced from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala's legendary Cartier collection.

Designer Manish Malhotra wears a suit to the Met Gala Designer Manish Malhotra made his debut at the Met Gala 2025, in what has been deemed a landmark moment for Indian fashion on a global stage.

Dressed in a striking black overcoat shrug detailed with gold embroidery, Malhotra layered his ensemble, a tribute to his signature opulence in line with the evening's theme, over a crisp white bishop-sleeve shirt.

The formal shirt was elevated with a finely pressed black tie, which gleamed under the lights thanks to silver brooches adorned with emerald-toned stones.

A standout accessory was the golden elephant-face brooch on his overcoat. It was a subtle nod to Indian heritage and blended seamlessly with the evening's celebration of identity, heritage, and craftsmanship.

Met Gala 2025: An ode to Black Lives The evening comes five years after the enormous anti-racist uprising of the Black Lives Matter movement, which pushed a number of cultural institutions in the United States to grapple with their representation of race and diversity.