Met Gala 2025: From no phone policy to theme, dress code and more, here's what we know about the grand event

The most awaited red carpet event of the year, the Met Gala, is here. The fundraiser takes place every year on the first Monday of May, which is May 5 this year, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Several Indian celebrities will attend the grand event this year. The star-studded lineup includes Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani.

The invite revealed that basketball legend LeBron James has been named an honorary chair for the event. The co-chairs for this edition include actor Colman Domingo, Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, music artist Pharrell Williams, and long-time Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Also Read | In Pics: Craziest celebrity outfits at the Met Gala red carpet

An event as grand as this one also comes with its own set of themes, rules and more. Let's explore:

Met Gala 2025: Theme This year's Met Gala is themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, celebrating the artistry of Black menswear and dandyism. The accompanying dress code, “Tailored for You,” encourages guests to showcase personalised elegance.

Vogue said it “invites creative interpretation,” and hinted that the guests may don custom pieces by Black designers.

“It’s always important to educate and reeducate to the world as much as we possibly can through art and through our greatness,” said Grammy-nominated artist Janelle Monáe, who has long embraced dandy fashion as part of her personal style.

Met Gala 2025: Attendance and Seating Met Gala is a strict “invite-only” event; however, tickets must be bought once the individual is invited, or you must be a guest of someone who is on the list.

According to a 2024 TIME report, the tickets are priced at $75,000 ( ₹63 lakh) and a single table starting at $350,000 ( ₹2.9 crore).

The seating arrangement of Met Gala guests is meticulously planned to foster engaging conversations. Even couples do not typically get seated together to encourage mingling with new acquaintances.

Met Gala 2025: Do's and Don'ts Don’ts No phones or social media: Absolutely no selfies, videos, or posts from inside the event are allowed. Bathroom selfies, once a rebellious trend, are now strictly discouraged.

No smoking or vaping: Smoking indoors is banned and has caused backlash in the past years.

No guests under 18: The gala has an age restriction — no minors allowed.

No public complaints: Criticising the event, food, or seating publicly is considered poor form.

No onions, garlic, or parsley in food: These are deliberately excluded from the menu to prevent bad breath and stained teeth.

Don’t go off-theme without reason: While there's room for creative interpretation, deliberately ignoring the theme is frowned upon.

Dos Follow the theme: Guests are expected to interpret the dress code creatively and respectfully.

Work with top designers: Most wear custom pieces by major fashion houses.

Arrive on time: Punctuality is a must. Red carpet arrivals are tightly scheduled.

Be camera-ready: Once on the red carpet, you're on full display — presentation matters.

Engage with others: The event encourages conversation and social mingling.

Represent the cause: The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute — attendees should understand and support the cause.

Met Gala 2025: Dinner The Met Gala 2025 dinner will be carefully curated by acclaimed chef Kwame Onwuachi, according to a Vogue report. Onwuachi is known for his innovative approach to Afro-Caribbean and Southern cuisine.

While specific dishes have not been publicly disclosed, guests can anticipate a culinary experience that reflects the evening's celebration of Black fashion and culture.