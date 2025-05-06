Met Gala 2025: Who is Natasha Poonawalla? ‘The Empress’ fashion icon brings Indian Gara embroidery at the event

The much-awaited Met Gala 2025 took place on May 5 in in New York City, USA, with various personalities showcasing their fashion style. This year's theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani and others, it saw the presence of Natasha Poonawalla who was spotted in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Advertisement

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Natsha, 43, is a businesswoman, wife of Adar Poonawalla, with a passion for design and fashion. She plays a crucial role in Serum Institute of India (SII) as the Executive Director.

When it comes to her education, she graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University and later earned a Master's degree from London School of Economics and Political Science.

She married to Adar in 2006 whom she met at a New Year’s Eve party in Goa which was hosted by business tycoon Vijay Mallya, and they have two sons, Cyrus and Darius.

Also Read | Met Gala 2025 LIVE updates: SRK rocks gala carpet in Sabyasachi design

Besides business successes, they have been praised for their philanthropic efforts, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Serum Institute played an important role in vaccine production.

Advertisement

She is often spotted on the red carpets of prestigious events like the Met Gala, where her bold fashion choices consistently make a statement and challenge conventions.

Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2025 Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Lakshmi Lehr, Natasha's outfit was a masterclass in storytelling through fashion. At its core was a corseted, sculptural silhouette that seamlessly blended the intricate heritage of Indian Gara embroidery with the bold structure of Western tailoring.

The ensemble featured a reimagined fishtail skirt, meticulously crafted from two antique Gara saris, one over 100 years old, carefully revived from Malhotra’s archives. Its hand-embroidered fabric unfolded like a woven narrative, each motif rich with generational craftsmanship and artisanal finesse.

Embroidered with the rare ektaar technique, where a single thread creates an unbroken pattern, the black Gara jacket became a symbol of continuity and subtle defiance. Underneath, a vintage French lace bralette edged with pearls paired with a corset-cummerbund, blending elegance with the controlled flamboyance characteristic of dandyism.

Advertisement