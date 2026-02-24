Met Gala 2026: From theme to red carpet looks, here’s the complete guide

Fashion’s most anticipated annual event, the Met Gala, is set to return as the Metropolitan Museum of Art prepares for its 2026 edition. Heightening excitement ahead of the event, the theme and dress code were officially revealed on February 23.

Fashion magazine Vogue announced on Monday that this year’s dress code will be “Fashion Is Art,” a concept designed to encourage broad creative interpretation.

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2026? Sharing details on social media, Vogue wrote, “On Monday, May 4, guests at the 2026 Met Gala will celebrate ‘Costume Art’, the spring exhibition at the Met Museum’s Met Costume Institute. But what will they wear? The Met Gala dress code for this year is ‘Fashion is Art.’"

The post further noted that the theme invites attendees to explore fashion as a physical and expressive art form. “The directive perfectly reflects the ethos of ‘Costume Art’, which explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection," the caption added.

According to Associated Press, Andrew Bolton, curator of the museum’s Costume Institute, proposed the dress code to allow maximum creative freedom. He said, “Hopefully, it will put an end to the rather obsolete ‘Is Fashion Art?’ debate once and for all."

What kind of designs can fans expect on the red carpet? Given the open-ended nature of the theme, observers expect attendees to present visually rich narratives on the red carpet. Designers and celebrities are likely to draw from artistic traditions spanning ancient civilisations to contemporary aesthetics, blending futuristic elements with retro reinterpretations and avant-garde styles.

The exhibition itself is expected to showcase more than 400 objects, including artworks, archival fashion pieces, and garments from the Costume Institute’s collection. Bolton said the display will feature both historical and modern works representing nearly 5,000 years of artistic evolution.

Alongside the theme announcement, the organisers also revealed the co-chair lineup for the 2026 event. The list includes Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé, Academy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman, and tennis great Venus Williams. The Costume Institute Benefit host committee will additionally feature designer Anthony Vaccarello and actor Zoë Kravitz.

When and where will the Met Gala 2026 take place? Co-chairs play a central role in shaping the event, assisting with planning, contributing ideas related to the theme, helping guide the dress code direction, and supporting the selection of guests. They also serve as key figures in promoting the gala.

