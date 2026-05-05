Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar marks debut, Isha Ambani in real gold-diamond saree. See pics

Met Gala 2026: Fashion's biggest night is here! Met Gala 2026 is taking place in New York City as celebrities from across the world have arrived in stunning ensembles to match this year's theme- ‘Costume Art’ in line with the dress code "Fashion Is Art”. From India, several celebrities have been spotted at the event, including Karan Johar, who marked his debut.

Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026 Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is all set to mark his directorial debut soon, returned to the Met red carpet in a thought-provoking outfit. Inspired by Mumbai, his outfit featured a black bandhgala layered with a cape that had been made by 50 artisans in 960 hours.

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Sharing the details, Malhotra's official post on Instagram read: “Fashion is art/ artisan. Our atelier at The Met. For his second appearance at the Met Gala, our founder and creative director Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) presents a deeply personal couture statement inspired by Mumbai, the city that has defined his creative identity, and his atelier of artisans who help him build his dream each day. Wearing an Indian bandhgala layered with an architectural cape crafted over 960 hours by 50 artisans across Delhi and Mumbai, the designer transforms the garment into a living narrative of place, memory, and authorship.”

The highlight of the outfit was the use of intricate traditional Indian techniques like dori work, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab in white and ivory treads.

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Karan Johar in hand-painted outfit for debut Karan Johar stunned in a powerful-looking outfit from Manish Malhotra. Inspired by the artworks of Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, his outfit ‘Framed in Eternity’ featured a vintage jacket over a hand-painted, floor-gracing cape. His ensemble was hand-painted by more than 80 artists in 85 days.

The owner of Dharma Productions, completed his look with a multi-gemstone necklace and rings. “Framed In Eternity. Inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings. And who better than my oldest partner in crime & fashion to help me bring this to life other than Manish Malhotra. To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together, is an art form in itself which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art, thank you,” shared Karan Johar on Instagram.

Isha Ambani stuns in saree made out of gold and diamonds Meanwhile, Isha Ambani hit headlines in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta saree. Made out of pure gold threads, the saree was made by over 25 artisans in more than 1,200 hours. It also came with two hundred old mine-cut diamonds, which were hand-sewn across the bodice from Nita Ambani’s collection, as reported by Vogue.

She also carried a mango bag, grabbing all the attention at the Met Gala this year.

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Among regulars, Mona Patel, Natasha Poonawalla, and Sudha Reddy have also marked their attendance at the event.