Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar to mark debut and Deepika Padukone to miss? Check expected guest list

Met Gala 2026: This year's Met Gala is to take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City. Bringing the best in fashion, the theme of the year is "Costume Art," with the dress code "Fashion Is Art." Several celebrities from across the globe will be putting their fashion foot forward at the red carpet event. Wondering who's who will be attending? Here's what we know.
Met Gala 2026 will see Anna Wintour as co-chair, continuing her decades-long presence at the event. Joining her will be music sensation Beyoncé, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, and tennis legend Venus Williams.
On the other hand, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, will be seen as the honorary co-chairs for the night.
According to a Style Caster report, fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello, the creative force behind giant Saint Laurent, will co-chair the 2026 Met Gala host committee, joined by actor Zoë Kravitz, who returns to the event after a long gap.
This year's hosting committee also includes two-time Oscar nominee Angela Bassett and Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter, alongside Teyana Taylor, who is flying high from the success of One Battle After Another. K-pop star Lisa of BLACKPINK also hit headlines as the first K-pop artist to join the host committee of the Met Gala.
The event is also said to feature artists like Doja Cat and Sam Smith, along with actor-writer Lena Dunham. Among others are A’ja Wilson and Elizabeth Debicki, who join the lineup with Chase Sui Wonders, Gwendoline Christie, and model Alex Consani.
Meanwhile, reports also indicate that Karan Johar will be making his Met Gala debut this year. On the other hand, NDTV reported that Deepika Padukone, who was scheduled to attend, will give the event a miss. Mom-to-be Padukone is reportedly on a vacation with husband, Ranveer Singh.
Apart from Johar and Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla are also reported to attend the event.
Met Gala 2026 can be watched by viewers from India on Vogue's YouTube channel. The red carpet event kicks off around 6:00 pm EDT, which is 3:30 am IST on May 5.
The Met Gala is held annually on the first Monday in May. It is regarded as the most coveted and exclusive eventin the world. For one spectacular night, a select group of global elite, including Hollywood royalty, influential politicians, chart-topping artists, and cultural power players, ascends the museum steps from different parts of the world. The event is known as a dramatic spectacle where guests stun in their most ambitious, never-seen-before avatars in interpretations of the year's theme, as per ANI and Deadline.
The show is organised thematically around various body types, highlighting the profound, two-way bond between an ensemble and the body. The goal is to reveal how artistic representations of the body are shaped by garments, and vice versa,
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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