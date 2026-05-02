Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch fashion’s biggest night live across the world.

The countdown to the Met Gala 2026 is underway, with fashion fans across the globe preparing to tune in for one of the industry’s most closely watched annual events.

When and where to watch Met Gala 2026? The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, better known as the Met Gala, is scheduled to take place on Monday, 4 May 2026, in New York City. This year’s event carries the theme “Costume Art”, while the official dress code for invited guests is “Fashion is Art.”

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Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, the star-studded fundraiser traditionally attracts some of the biggest names from fashion, film, music, business and sport, with celebrities arriving in elaborate designer outfits inspired by the evening’s theme.

For viewers watching around the world, the red carpet coverage will begin at different times depending on location.

Viewing schedule The official livestream is expected to begin at:

Pacific Time (PT): Monday, 4 May – 3:00 pm

Eastern Time (ET): Monday, 4 May – 6:00 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Tuesday, 5 May – 3:30 am

British Summer Time (BST): Monday, 4 May – 11:00 pm

As in previous years, the easiest and most widely accessible way to watch the event live will be through Vogue’s official YouTube channel, which will stream the red carpet globally free of charge.

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This remains the primary viewing option for audiences in both the United States and India, allowing fashion followers to watch the arrivals without requiring a cable subscription or region-specific streaming package.

In addition to YouTube, viewers can also follow live updates and behind-the-scenes coverage through Vogue’s official TikTok and Instagram accounts, which are expected to provide interviews, fashion breakdowns and red carpet highlights throughout the evening.

The livestream will also be available through Vogue.com, where the publication will host a live-updating digital blog featuring guest arrivals, outfit analysis and key moments from the event.

For viewers in the United States looking for a more traditional television-style red carpet broadcast, several additional platforms are expected to carry E!’s “Live From E!” Met Gala special.

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These include Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Coverage on these platforms will begin at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET.

For Indian viewers, however, there is no dedicated television broadcast currently planned. This makes Vogue’s YouTube livestream the recommended and official viewing source, with coverage beginning at 3:30 am IST on Tuesday morning.

The 2026 event has already generated major attention due to the appointment of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos as honorary co-chairs and lead financial sponsors, alongside a co-chair line-up featuring Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

With the theme placing fashion itself at the centre of artistic expression, anticipation is high for another night of dramatic red carpet statements and headline-making celebrity appearances.

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