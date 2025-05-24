Metro In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal exude complex emotions in first look from the film

First look of actors Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee from Metro In Dino is out. On Saturday, the makers of the film dropped the teaser of the film's first song, Zamaana Lage.

Zamaana Lage teaser from Metro In Dino Taking to YouTube on Saturday, T-Series posted the over one-minute-long video, offering a sneak peek into what audiences can expect from the upcoming film.

Bringing new and complex stories from the ever-changing city, Metro In Dino begins with a line-- the city has changed, and so have the stories.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's first look from Metro In Dino The clip introduces Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, standing next to each other at a train station. Poles apart from each other, while Aditya enjoys his time in the mountains, Sara is seen living her carefree life in the city.

Ali Fazal plays a singer who falls for Fatima Sana Shaikh in the film. They are seen at a Holi event.

On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi falls hard for Konkona Sen Sharma's character in the film. It also shares a glimpse of Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher's story as well.

The clip offers a brief glimpse into the lives of Ali, Aditya and Sara as they navigate through complex emotions in their relationship. Promising high drama and romance, in a scene, Sara is seen having a meltdown, crying and even yelling. The film brings fresh, modern love stories this time from the city.

See video here:

Zamaana Lage Zamaana Lage is the first song from the film, which will be out on May 28. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. Lyrics are penned by Qaisar Ul Jafri and Sandeep Shrivastava.

The music of the film has been composed by Pritam.

The description of the song on YouTube read, "When music meets poetry… magic happens! Presenting "Zamaana Lage" song teaser— a modern ghazal for today’s soul."

Metro In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Anurag, and Taani Basu. It is directed by Anurag Basu.