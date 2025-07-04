‘Metro... In Dino’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Anurag Basu’s romantic drama opens to a modest theatrical response

Anurag Basu’s long-awaited ensemble drama ‘Metro... In Dino’ opened in Indian cinemas on July 4, 2025, earning an estimated ₹3.35 crore on its first day, according to early trade figures.

The film, positioned as a spiritual successor to 2007’s ‘Life in a... Metro’, had generated moderate pre-release interest, primarily due to its star-studded cast and the nostalgia associated with Basu’s original.

Despite the director’s reputation and a seasoned ensemble including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan, the first-day response appears to have been tepid overall, particularly in terms of occupancy rates.

‘Metro…In Dino’ first day box office turnout Nationally, the Day 1 Hindi (2D) occupancy averaged around 12.72%, with a slight uptick in the evening shows (17.99%) compared to the morning (8.64%) and afternoon (14.24%) slots. Notably, there were no recorded numbers for night shows, either due to data unavailability or cancellations.

Regionally, the turnout was varied. Chennai led the charts with a high 41% occupancy, followed by Bengaluru at 28.33% and Kolkata at 18.33%. The Mumbai and NCR regions—typically dependable urban markets—saw modest showings at 14.33% and 15% respectively. In contrast, cities like Surat (4%) and Ahmedabad (7%) recorded weak footfalls.

More about the film ‘Metro... In Dino’ weaves together multiple narratives of modern love and relationships, echoing the structure of its 2007 predecessor but rooted in contemporary urban settings. Shot across major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow, the film explores themes of emotional distance, second chances, and the quiet complexities of everyday romance.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the film blends musical storytelling with ensemble drama—a format that worked well in Life in a... Metro but now faces a more segmented and streaming-oriented audience.

