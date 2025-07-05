Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1: Anurag Basu's film opens slow, struggles to cross ₹3.5 crore

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1: Filmmaker Anurag Basu's latest outing, Metro In Dino, is off to a below-average start at the box office. It is the spiritual sequel of Basu's hit, Life In A Metro. The new installment, with fresh stories, stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino has raked in ₹3.35 crore on day 1. While these are early estimates from Friday, the film is likely to cross ₹3.5 crore overall.

Metro In Dino had an overall 17.99% occupancy on its opening day. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.64%

Afternoon Shows: 14.24%

Evening Shows: 17.99%

Night Shows: 31.09%

Delhi NCR and Mumbai recorded the highest number of shows for Metro In Dino. In terms of occupancy, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru topped the list in order.

Going by its advance bookings, Metro In Dino was predicted to bring in just ₹50–60 lakh, a relatively low figure for a multi-starrer. The film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

The overall weekend business will decide the fate of the film.

However, Metro In Dino has already outperformed its prequel, Life In A Metro (2007), which opened at ₹87 lakh. The film eventually earned ₹24.31 crore worldwide during its blockbuster theatrical run.

The film is clashing with Kajol’s Maa, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Brad Pitt’s F1 and Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World: Rebirth at the ticket window.

Metro In Dino budget report According to a report by Pinkvilla, Metro In Dino is made on a budget of ₹100 crore. It is said that ₹85 crore was spent on production and ₹15 crore on advertising. However, originally the film was planned at ₹65 crore but went ₹20 crore over budget, the publication reported.

Considering the day 1 business at the box office, Metro In Dino has a long way to go in order to recover the producer's money.

The film is backed by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions.

Metro In Dino review Previously, film trade insider Taran Adarsh shared a detailed review of the Anurag Basu film.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “#OneWordReview…#MetroInDino: HEARTWARMING.”

Giving the film a 3-and-a-half stars, he continued, “A well-crafted film that celebrates love, loss, longing, and life in a metro… Emotionally rich. Highly relatable. Solid performances…#AnuragBasu gets it right! #MetroInDinoReview A spiritual successor to #LifeInAMetro [2007], #MetroInDino explores multiple narratives – a format that can easily backfire in inexperienced hands, but Basu's mastery ensures it lands right for the most part.”

“He weaves together four distinct stories, and while each has its own emotional arc, the ones that truly shine involve #PankajTripathi – #KonkonaSenSharma and #AnupamKher – #NeenaGupta... Their stories are sensitive, funny, and heartwarming in equal measure. The #AdityaRoyKapur – #SaraAliKhan and #AliFazal – #FatimaSanaShaikh tracks have standout moments too, but the writing could've been sharper and the closure more convincing. #AnuragBasu returns to form, capturing human emotions with rare sensitivity… The screenplay moves with fluidity, balancing heartache and hope with elegance... Dialogues are sharp, reflective, and rooted in reality,” he hailed the ensemble cast.