Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10: Anurag Basu's film earnings surge, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10: Anurag Basu’s ensemble drama ‘Metro... In Dino’ entered second week into the box office and slowing inching towards ₹50 crore mark, all thanks to positive word-of-mouth, particularly in metropolitan areas where audience engagement has notably improved.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned an estimated amount of ₹4.22 crore on Sunday. On Saturday, the movie registered a 95.74% upward mark and the film earned ₹4.6 crore India net.

Metro... In Dino had an overall 46.93% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.

Here are its occupancy timing wise:'

Morning Shows: 19.24%

Afternoon Shows: 55.30%

Evening Shows: 66.24%

Night Shows: Yet to be ascertained.

The Aditya Roy Kapur starrer film opened to ₹3.5 crore. On Friday , the film earned ₹2.8 crore, while on Thursday, Metro In Dino minted ₹2.25 crore.

Metro In Dino Box Worldwide collection: Metro In Dino collected an overall of ₹45.65 crore worldwide till Saturday, including ₹33.8 crore India net and ₹5.4 crore from overseas.

Metro In Dino plot Metro In Dino is a heartfelt narrative of four couples in the current times. IMDb describes the plot of the film as a story that “follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X wrote, “The weekend numbers could've been stronger in an open run, but the presence of two major #Hollywood films – #JurassicWorldRebirth and #F1TheMovie – along with the steady performance of the holdover title #SitaareZameenPar has resulted in a division of business.”

About Metro In Dino The film has been produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The movie features a star ensemble cast.

