Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10: Anurag Basu's film earnings surge, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10: Anurag Basu’s ensemble drama ‘Metro... In Dino’ entered second week into the box office and slowing inching towards ₹50 crore mark, all thanks to positive word-of-mouth, particularly in metropolitan areas where audience engagement has notably improved.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned an estimated amount of ₹4.22 crore on Sunday. On Saturday, the movie registered a 95.74% upward mark and the film earned ₹4.6 crore India net.
Metro... In Dino had an overall 46.93% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.
Here are its occupancy timing wise:'
Morning Shows: 19.24%
Afternoon Shows: 55.30%
Evening Shows: 66.24%
Night Shows: Yet to be ascertained.
The Aditya Roy Kapur starrer film opened to ₹3.5 crore. On Friday , the film earned ₹2.8 crore, while on Thursday, Metro In Dino minted ₹2.25 crore.
Metro In Dino collected an overall of ₹45.65 crore worldwide till Saturday, including ₹33.8 crore India net and ₹5.4 crore from overseas.
Metro In Dino is a heartfelt narrative of four couples in the current times. IMDb describes the plot of the film as a story that “follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love.”
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X wrote, “The weekend numbers could've been stronger in an open run, but the presence of two major #Hollywood films – #JurassicWorldRebirth and #F1TheMovie – along with the steady performance of the holdover title #SitaareZameenPar has resulted in a division of business.”
The film has been produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The movie features a star ensemble cast.
In addition to Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, the film features Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.