Subscribe

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10: Anurag Basu's film earnings surge, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10: Anurag Basu's directorial, Metro In Dino, had an overall 46.93% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Livemint
Updated13 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Metro In Dino collected an overall of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45.65 crore worldwide till Saturday
Metro In Dino collected an overall of ₹45.65 crore worldwide till Saturday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10: Anurag Basu’s ensemble drama ‘Metro... In Dino’ entered second week into the box office and slowing inching towards 50 crore mark, all thanks to positive word-of-mouth, particularly in metropolitan areas where audience engagement has notably improved.

Advertisement

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned an estimated amount of 4.22 crore on Sunday. On Saturday, the movie registered a 95.74% upward mark and the film earned 4.6 crore India net.

Also Read | Metro In Dino Twitter review: Anurag Basu's romcom impresses social media

Metro... In Dino had an overall 46.93% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.

Here are its occupancy timing wise:'

Morning Shows: 19.24%

Afternoon Shows: 55.30%

Evening Shows: 66.24%

Night Shows: Yet to be ascertained.

The Aditya Roy Kapur starrer film opened to 3.5 crore. On Friday , the film earned 2.8 crore, while on Thursday, Metro In Dino minted 2.25 crore.

Metro In Dino Box Worldwide collection:

Metro In Dino collected an overall of 45.65 crore worldwide till Saturday, including 33.8 crore India net and 5.4 crore from overseas.

Advertisement
Also Read | Konkona Sen Sharma on comparison between Pankaj Tripathi and Irrfan Khan

Metro In Dino plot

Metro In Dino is a heartfelt narrative of four couples in the current times. IMDb describes the plot of the film as a story that “follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X wrote, “The weekend numbers could've been stronger in an open run, but the presence of two major #Hollywood films – #JurassicWorldRebirth and #F1TheMovie – along with the steady performance of the holdover title #SitaareZameenPar has resulted in a division of business.”

About Metro In Dino

The film has been produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The movie features a star ensemble cast.

Advertisement
Also Read | 'On the first day, we were both a little shy...' Konkona Sen Sharma talks about working with Pankaj Tripathi in Metro...In Dino

In addition to Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, the film features Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentMetro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10: Anurag Basu's film earnings surge, mints THIS amount on Sunday
Read Next Story