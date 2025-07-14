Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 11: Hit or miss? Anurag Basu’s film earns THIS amount

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 11: Filmmaker Anurag Basu's latest release Metro In Dino entered its second week, crossing ₹50 crore worldwide. The spiritual successor to Life in a Metro, stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 11 According to the early estimates by the industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino minted ₹0.65 crore on day 11, from morning, afternoon and evening shows.

With this, the total earnings of the film in India are ₹39.15 crore net.

However, these are live data from the website, subject to change. The final figures will be out after 10 pm.

The film saw more than 50% growth in its earnings over the weekend. However, on Monday, it witnessed a sharp decline, as expected.

On June 14, the film saw a dip of approximately 86.02% in earnings from Sunday to Monday.

It had an overall 11.42% occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 7.44%

Afternoon Shows: 12.65%

Evening Shows: 14.17%

Night Shows: Awaited

Delhi NCR and Mumbai continue to record the highest screenings for the film with the maximum footfall in theatres.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 10, Metro In Dino's Worldwide Collection was ₹ 51.50 crore. On the same day, while its Overseas Collection was ₹ 5.50 crore, its India Gross Collection ₹46 crore.

Metro In Dino: Hit or miss? So, is Metro… In Dino a hit or a miss for now? Anurag Basu’s film is reportedly made on a modest budget of ₹40 crore for production and an additional ₹7 crore for print and advertising, according to sources.

Considering its latest box office figures, the film has already managed to recover its total investment, thereby emerging as an official success at the box office.

It is clashing with Rajkummar Rao's Maalik and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par majorly at the ticket window.