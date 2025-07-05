‘Metro In Dino’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan’s film sees weekend rise

Metro In Dino’, the ensemble romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu, showed a modest rise in box office earnings on its second day. The film collected ₹3.39 crore on Saturday (Day 2), bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹6.89 crore.

The increase in collections suggests growing interest, especially during the weekend. However, the numbers remain modest overall, pointing towards a slow but steady performance.

Occupancy Rates According to industry estimates, ‘Metro In Dino’ recorded an average theatre occupancy of:

Morning Shows: 11.65%

Afternoon Shows: 30.95%

This reflects an upward trend from its first day, with afternoon viewership significantly improving across urban centres.

The film performed best in southern cities, with Chennai reporting the highest occupancy rate at 69%. Bengaluru followed with 46.5%, and Hyderabad posted 34.5%.

Other key regions reported the following occupancies:

Mumbai – 21%

National Capital Region (NCR) – 23%

Pune – 30.5%

Kolkata – 23.5%

While ‘Metro In Dino’ has not yet made a major commercial impact, its stronghold in metros, particularly in the South, could contribute to better figures over the weekend. The coming days will be crucial in determining the film’s long-term box office standing.

About ‘Metro In Dino’ ‘Metro In Dino’ brings together several stories of modern love and relationships, following a format similar to its 2007 predecessor, ‘Life in a Metro’. This time, the film is set firmly in today’s urban India, with scenes shot across key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Lucknow. It explores themes like emotional distance, second chances, and the quiet struggles of everyday romance.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the film mixes music with an ensemble drama format. While this approach worked well in the original, ‘Metro In Dino’ now faces the challenge of appealing to a more divided audience in an era shaped by streaming platforms and changing viewing habits.