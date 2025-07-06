Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 2: After strong growth, Anurag Basu's multi-starrer to cross ₹10 crore

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 2: Filmmaker Anurag Basu's ensemble film Metro... In Dino witnessed over 50% growth at the box office on Saturday. After a slow start on its opening day, the film has more than doubled its collections, showing promising signs.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 2 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned around ₹6 crore on day 2 at the box office.

The website reported about 71.43% growth in business. With this, the total business made by the film is ₹9.5 crore. The film will cross ₹10 crore most likely.

Metro... In Dino also witnessed an increase in footfall owing to the weekend. It had an overall 32.20% occupancy on Saturday among Hindi audience.

The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 11.65%

Afternoon Shows: 30.95%

Evening Shows: 38.95%

Night Shows: 47.26%

Delhi NCR held the maximum number of screenings for the Anurag Basu film, along with the highest occupancy of all regions. Following closely is the Bollywood capital, Mumbai. Pune and Bengaluru also did well among other markets across India.

Metro In Dino is the spiritual sequel of Anurag Basu's hit, Life In A Metro. The new installment, featuring fresh stories in the familiar format, stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The film is racing against Kajol’s Maa, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Brad Pitt’s F1 and Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World: Rebirth at the box office.

Konkona Sen Sharma on Metro In Dino Talking about the film, Konkona Sen Sharma told Live Mint, "Different people will be able to relate to different aspects of love. A 40-year-old with a child will be able to relate to me and Pankaj Tripathi’s story. Someone who is in their 20s will be able to relate to Sara (Ali Khan) and Aditya (Roy Kapur). It’s not really that there’s a moral or message to love; it’s just relatability. It’s just life showing we all go through this; you are not alone.”

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Metro In Dino is made on a budget of ₹100 crore. Reportedly, ₹85 crore was spent on production and ₹15 crore on advertising. However, initial plan was to spend ₹65 crore but went ₹20 crore over budget, the publication claimed.