Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3: Anurag Basu movie earnings soar 18%, inches closer to ₹20 crore mark

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3: The romantic drama Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is set to cross 20 crore mark today. It registered an 18 percent uptick in collection on Sunday, July 6.

Published7 Jul 2025, 07:58 AM IST
Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3: Anurag Basu's romantic drama found it difficult to cross 10 crore mark at the domestic box office despite registering an 18 percent uptick in collection on Sunday, July 6. The filmmaker, who marked his return to the film industry after a hiatus of eight years, is finding it hard to impress the audience with the heartfelt narrative of four couples in a contemporary setting.

Notably, this relationship drama has crossed the entire lifetime earnings of its prequel — ‘Life In A Metro,’ which collected 15.63 crore at the box office, Koimoi reported. Released on May 11, 2007, it missed the hit mark by a very small margin but proved to be a successful film.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie did a business of 7.08 crore net in India on its first Sunday, July 10. Wrapping up the weekend with a total collection of 16.58 crore net, the Bollywood movie witnessed 39.75 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

On Saturday, the film saw 71.43 percent increase in earnings and raked in 6 crore net. On its opening day, July 4, the movie collected 3.5 crore net.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#MetroInDino continues its struggle on Day 2 - adding just 2.30 Cr over a dismal Friday ( 3.20 Cr nett) to collect a flat 5.50 Cr. A 10 Cr Saturday was the bare minimum for a respectable weekend total, but the film falls way short yet again.”

Metro In Dino Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, the Sara Ali Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer collected 12.40 crore gross in 2 days, Sacnilk reported. A total of 1 crore gross came from overseas earnings.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Kashyap Films, the movie features an ensemble cast. Besides Sara Ali Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma, it features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

