Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3: Anurag Basu's film sees rise in earnings, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3: After a successful first day of the weekend, filmmaker Anurag Basu's ensemble film Metro... In Dino is all set to attract more audience in the theatres on Sunday. Despite a slow start on Friday, the film gained 71% more footfall on Saturday.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3: According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned around ₹4.72 crore on day 3 at the box office.

Metro... In Dino had an overall 31.30% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday. As per the website, the maximum occupancy was reported in Chennai (93%), followed by Bengaluru (59%), Hyderabad (49%), Kolkata (40%), Pune (39.50%), NCR (32.50%), and Mumbai 31%).

The occupancy on Sunday was as follows:

Morning Shows: 15.98%

Afternoon Shows: 46.62%

Evening Shows: Yet to be ascertained

Night Shows: Yet to be ascertained

Metro In Dino Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 3: Sacnilk reported that Metro... In Dino collected ₹12.4 crore worldwide until Saturday, including ₹9.5 crore (India net) and ₹1 crore from overseas.

Metro... In Dino: Cast: Metro In Dino is the spiritual sequel of Anurag Basu's hit, Life In A Metro. The new installment, featuring fresh stories in the familiar format, stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is backed by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions.