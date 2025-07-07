Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 4: Anurag Basu movie slows down on Monday, mints THIS amount

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite having crossed the lifetime earnings of its predecessor, Life in a Metro, Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino has failed to capture the Indian box office as it should have.

Its earnings on Monday were hit drastically; however, the dip is mostly normal.

As Anurag Basu marked his return to the film industry after an eight-year hiatus, the movie, which the audience gave positive reviews to, had a weekend total on the lower side.

Metro In Dino is a heartfelt narrative of four couples in a contemporary setting.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Basu's movie could've had stronger numbers, but the presence of two major Hollywood movies and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has cost it dearly.

“Metro In Dino shows encouraging trends over the weekend, clearly indicating that its target audience – urban centres – has responded positively to the film... However, the weekend total remains on the lower side,” he wrote in a tweet.

The movie has minted ₹16.58 crore net on its opening weekend.

“The weekend numbers could've been stronger in an open run, but the presence of two major #Hollywood films – Jurassic World Rebirth and F1 The Movie – along with the steady performance of the holdover title Sitaare Zameen Par has resulted in a division of business,” he added.

Adarsh highlighted that all eyes are now on the weekday trends. “Metro In Dino needs to hold steady at Friday levels [or thereabouts] to register a healthy total.”

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 4 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned ₹1.43 crore till 7 PM on Monday, Day 4.

With this, the movie's total collection stood at ₹18.18 crore on Monday.

These are just early estimates from the movie's Monday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include night show collections.

Metro In Dino: Occupancy Metro In Dino saw an overall 13.89% occupancy on July 7.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 7.82%

Afternoon Shows: 15.12%

Evening Shows: 18.74%

The numbers for the night shows are yet to be released.

About Metro In Dino Produced by T-Series and Anurag Kashyap Films, the movie features a star ensemble cast.

In addition to Sara Ali Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma, it features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.