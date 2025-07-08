Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 4: Anurag Basu movie's earnings nosedive on 1st Monday, revenue drops 69%

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 4: After a successful first weekend, Anurag Basu's romantic comedy drama registered 68.97 percent drop in earnings on Monday. Despite a slow start on July 4, the film collected ₹13.25 crore net over the weekend. However,

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 4 Produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, the film's earnings nosedived on July 7. According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Metro In Dino’ managed to rake in ₹2.25 crore in India. During its 4-day run at the domestic box office, the spiritual sequel of Anurag Basu's hit ‘Life In A Metro’ did a business of ₹19.05 crore net.

The new instalment features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Aditya Roy Kapur Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles.

Metro In Dino Worldwide Box Office Collection Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in A post on X stated, “MetroInDino ends its first weekend on a VERY DULL note with just ₹15.20 Cr nett. The film couldn’t grow much on Saturday & Sunday, which is extremely important for urban films.”

The movie witnessed division of business amid competition from two major Hollywood films – Jurassic World Rebirth and F1 The Movie and steady show of Sitaare Zameen Par, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

In a post on X, he stated, “#MetroInDino shows encouraging trends over the weekend, clearly indicating that its target audience – urban centres – has responded positively to the film... However, the weekend total remains on the lower side.”

