Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 5: Anurag Basu's musical drama earns ₹20 crore, mints THIS amount on Tuesday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 5: Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino crossed the ₹20 crore mark at the Indian box office on Tuesday, July 8. Despite glorious reviews by critics and audiences alike, the musical drama fell short at the box office.

However, it has surpassed the lifetime earnings of its spiritual sequel, Life In A Metro, which had earned ₹19.05 crore.

Trade analysts have attributed this shortfall to stiff competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which has had a steady hold on the box office even on the 19th day of its release, and two Hollywood biggies: Jurassic World Rebirth and F1 The Movie.

Now, Metro In Dino, a heartfelt narrative of four couples in a contemporary setting, needs to hold steady at its Friday levels during the weekdays to register a healthy total.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 5 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned ₹1.24 crore till 6 PM on Tuesday, Day 5.

With this, the movie's total collection stood at ₹20.49 crore on Tuesday.

These are just early estimates from the movie's Tuesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Also Read | Konkona Sen Sharma on comparison between Pankaj Tripathi and Irrfan Khan

Metro In Dino: Occupancy Metro In Dino saw an overall 19.57% occupancy on July 8.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 12.05%

Afternoon Shows: 27.09%

The numbers for the evening and night shows are yet to be released.

Metro In Dino Worldwide Box Office Collection Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, has earned ₹23.5 crore globally in 4 days. Its overseas collection stood at ₹3.5 crore, while its India gross was ₹20 crore.

The numbers are yet to be updated for the day.

About Metro In Dino Produced by T-Series and Anurag Kashyap Films, the movie features a star ensemble cast.