Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 6: Anurag Basu's film sees dip in earnings, mints THIS amount on Wednesday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 6: Anurag Basu's directorial performed decently after its first 5 days at the box office and crossed the ₹20-crore mark in India. The film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of its first installment, Life In A Metro, which had earned ₹19.05 crore.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned ₹22.25 crore after the first five days of release. On Wednesday, Day 6, the film earned ₹2.25 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The Aditya Roy Kapur starrer film opened to ₹3.5 crore. On Tuesday, Day 5, Metro In Dino minted ₹3 crore.

Despite a decent collection, trade analysts have stated that there has been a shortfall in earnings due to intense competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which has maintained a steady hold on the box office even on the 19th day of its release, along with two Hollywood blockbusters: Jurassic World Rebirth and F1 The Movie.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X wrote, “The weekend numbers could've been stronger in an open run, but the presence of two major #Hollywood films – #JurassicWorldRebirth and #F1TheMovie – along with the steady performance of the holdover title #SitaareZameenPar has resulted in a division of business.”

Metro In Dino plot Metro In Dino is a heartfelt narrative of four couples in the current times. IMDb describes the plot of the film as a story that “follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love.”

About Metro In Dino The film has been produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The movie features a star ensemble cast.