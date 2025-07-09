Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 6: Anurag Basu's film sees dip in earnings, mints THIS amount on Wednesday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 6: Anurag Basu's directorial performed decently after its first 5 days at the box office and crossed the ₹20-crore mark in India. The film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of its first installment, Life In A Metro, which had earned ₹19.05 crore.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned ₹22.25 crore after the first five days of release. On Wednesday, Day 6, the film earned ₹2.25 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The Aditya Roy Kapur starrer film opened to ₹3.5 crore. On Tuesday, Day 5, Metro In Dino minted ₹3 crore.
Despite a decent collection, trade analysts have stated that there has been a shortfall in earnings due to intense competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which has maintained a steady hold on the box office even on the 19th day of its release, along with two Hollywood blockbusters: Jurassic World Rebirth and F1 The Movie.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X wrote, “The weekend numbers could've been stronger in an open run, but the presence of two major #Hollywood films – #JurassicWorldRebirth and #F1TheMovie – along with the steady performance of the holdover title #SitaareZameenPar has resulted in a division of business.”
Metro In Dino is a heartfelt narrative of four couples in the current times. IMDb describes the plot of the film as a story that “follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love.”
The film has been produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The movie features a star ensemble cast.
In addition to Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, the film features Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.