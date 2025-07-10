Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 7: Anurag Basu's film earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Thursday

Metro... In Dino Box Office Collection Day 7: Almost a week after being released in theatres, Anurag Basu's directorial performed decently at the box office and crossed the ₹20-crore mark in India. Looking at the stats, the film has already breached the lifetime earnings of its first instalment, Life In A Metro, which minted ₹19.05 crore.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 7: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned an estimated amount of ₹1.11 crore, which is a 21.6% decline in earnings compared to Day 6 earnings. On Wednesday, the film earned ₹2.35 crore.

Metro... In Dino had an overall 10.56% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Here are its occupancy timing wise:

Morning Shows: 7.91%

Afternoon Shows: 13.20%

Evening Shows: yet to be ascertained

Night Shows: yet to be ascertained

The Aditya Roy Kapur starrer film opened to ₹3.5 crore. On Monday , the film earned ₹2.5 crore, while on Tuesday, Day 5, Metro In Dino minted ₹3 crore.

Metro In Dino Box Worldwide collection: Metro In Dino collected an overall of ₹34 crore worldwide till Wednesday, including ₹24.6 crore India net and ₹4.8 crore from overseas.

Metro In Dino plot Metro In Dino is a heartfelt narrative of four couples in the current times. IMDb describes the plot of the film as a story that “follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love.”

About Metro In Dino The film has been produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The movie features a star ensemble cast.

