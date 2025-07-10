Subscribe

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 7: Anurag Basu's film earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Thursday

Metro... In Dino Box Office Collection Day 7: Anurag Basu's directorial, Metro In Dino, had an overall 10.56% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Updated10 Jul 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Metro In Dino's earning witnessed a 21.6% decline in compared to Day 6 earnings.
Metro... In Dino Box Office Collection Day 7: Almost a week after being released in theatres, Anurag Basu's directorial performed decently at the box office and crossed the 20-crore mark in India. Looking at the stats, the film has already breached the lifetime earnings of its first instalment, Life In A Metro, which minted 19.05 crore.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 7:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Metro In Dino earned an estimated amount of 1.11 crore, which is a 21.6% decline in earnings compared to Day 6 earnings. On Wednesday, the film earned 2.35 crore.

Metro... In Dino had an overall 10.56% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Here are its occupancy timing wise:

Morning Shows: 7.91%

Afternoon Shows: 13.20%

Evening Shows: yet to be ascertained

Night Shows: yet to be ascertained

The Aditya Roy Kapur starrer film opened to 3.5 crore. On Monday , the film earned 2.5 crore, while on Tuesday, Day 5, Metro In Dino minted 3 crore.

Metro In Dino Box Worldwide collection:

Metro In Dino collected an overall of 34 crore worldwide till Wednesday, including 24.6 crore India net and 4.8 crore from overseas.

Metro In Dino plot

Metro In Dino is a heartfelt narrative of four couples in the current times. IMDb describes the plot of the film as a story that “follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love.”

About Metro In Dino

The film has been produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The movie features a star ensemble cast.

In addition to Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, the film features Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

