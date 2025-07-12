‘Metro... In Dino’ Day 9 Box Office Collection: Anurag Basu's film sees surge of THIS amount on second Saturday

Anurag Basu’s ensemble drama ‘Metro... In Dino’ witnessed a strong upward trend at the box office on its ninth day, collecting ₹4.65 crore on its second Saturday, nearly doubling its Day 8 collection of ₹2.35 crore.

The film’s resurgence is being attributed to positive word-of-mouth, particularly in metropolitan areas where audience engagement has notably improved.

‘Metro In Dino’ Theatre Occupancy The Hindi (2D) version of the film recorded steadily increasing occupancy throughout the day, with morning shows averaging 18.63%, afternoon shows rising to 47.86%, and evening shows peaking at 56.28%. The data signals renewed interest in the film over its second weekend, with urban centres showing the most significant boost.

Region-wise, ‘Metro... In Dino’ posted impressive numbers in several key cities. Chennai led the chart with 80.33% occupancy, indicating strong regional support for the film’s thematic and artistic appeal. Bengaluru (51.67%), Mumbai (48.33%), and Pune (46.67%) also reported healthy footfalls, while NCR (44.00%) and Hyderabad (44.33%) maintained solid mid-range performances.

Some cities reflected more modest turnout. Ahmedabad (27.00%), Chandigarh (26.33%), and Surat (10.67%) showed comparatively lower engagement, suggesting that the film's emotional urban narrative may resonate less in Tier-2 regions.

Despite a mixed start in its opening week, the film’s second-weekend momentum suggests ‘Metro... In Dino’ is carving out a steady path at the box office.

With a unique blend of interconnected urban stories and an acclaimed cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, Anurag Basu's narrative is slowly building traction among audiences seeking mature, character-driven storytelling.