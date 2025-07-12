‘Metro... In Dino’ Day 9 Box Office Collection: Anurag Basu's film sees surge of THIS amount on second Saturday

Anurag Basu’s ensemble drama ‘Metro... In Dino’ witnessed a strong upward trend at the box office on its ninth day, collecting ₹4.65 crore on its second Saturday, nearly doubling its Day 8 collection of ₹2.35 crore.
The film’s resurgence is being attributed to positive word-of-mouth, particularly in metropolitan areas where audience engagement has notably improved.
The Hindi (2D) version of the film recorded steadily increasing occupancy throughout the day, with morning shows averaging 18.63%, afternoon shows rising to 47.86%, and evening shows peaking at 56.28%. The data signals renewed interest in the film over its second weekend, with urban centres showing the most significant boost.
Region-wise, ‘Metro... In Dino’ posted impressive numbers in several key cities. Chennai led the chart with 80.33% occupancy, indicating strong regional support for the film’s thematic and artistic appeal. Bengaluru (51.67%), Mumbai (48.33%), and Pune (46.67%) also reported healthy footfalls, while NCR (44.00%) and Hyderabad (44.33%) maintained solid mid-range performances.
Some cities reflected more modest turnout. Ahmedabad (27.00%), Chandigarh (26.33%), and Surat (10.67%) showed comparatively lower engagement, suggesting that the film's emotional urban narrative may resonate less in Tier-2 regions.
Despite a mixed start in its opening week, the film’s second-weekend momentum suggests ‘Metro... In Dino’ is carving out a steady path at the box office.
With a unique blend of interconnected urban stories and an acclaimed cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, Anurag Basu's narrative is slowly building traction among audiences seeking mature, character-driven storytelling.
As the film heads into its second Sunday, all eyes are on whether it can sustain the current growth and cross the ₹50 crore mark in the coming days.