Metro In Dino movie box office prediction: How much will Anurag Basu’s Bollywood comeback earn on release date?

With Metro In Dino, Anurag Basu is making a comeback to Bollywood after five years. In fact, this is his return to theatrical releases after eight years. His last film, Ludo, was a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.

Metro In Dino will be released on July 4. It was earlier planned for November 29, 2024.

The film shares emotional stories of four modern-day couples, based in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. These stories connect later in the film. The film was shot in Kolkata and Delhi, with some scenes in Himachal Pradesh.

Konkona Sen Sharma returns from the original Life in a Metro. Other lead actors include Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Tripathi, Aditya and Fatima also featured in Ludo.

Metro In Dino box office prediction Metro In Dino is expected to earn around ₹10–12 crore on its first day, according to Koimoi. The movie will possibly beat Anurag Basu’s earlier record set by Kites in 2010. The Hrithik Roshan starrer opened at ₹10.40 crore.

The Metro In Dino trailer was released on June 4, with positive reviews. So far, it has gained 27 million views and more than 20,000 comments.

“I want this one to work. Tired of politics, war... just give us some light moments and love on screen,” reacted one viewer.

Another viewer wrote, “A proper Bollywood movie. Keeping my fingers crossed for this one. Please heal this industry.”

Metro In Dino cost ₹100 crore to make and promote, according to Pinkvilla. To be more specific, ₹85 crore was spent on production and ₹15 crore on advertising. It was originally planned at ₹65 crore but went ₹20 crore over budget, the publication added.

Director Anurag Basu is also the co-producer and has charged a small fee. Even before release, the film has already earned ₹70 crore through non-theatrical sources.

The Bollywood musical has earned ₹40 crore from Netflix and ₹15 crore from music rights. It is expected to fetch ₹15 crore from satellite rights, Pinkvilla added.