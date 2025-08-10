Metro In Dino OTT release: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan starrer movie to begin streaming online this month

Metro In Dino OTT release: Anurag Basu’s romantic drama Metro In Dino captured the hearts of the audience with its theatrical release on July 4 and is now gearing up for its digital debut.

Featuring a star cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta, the movie narrates the multiple stories of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Now that it has completed its run in cinemas, Metro In Dino is all set to reach a wider audience online with its OTT release.

Metro In Dino OTT release: When and where to watch Netflix has bagged the streaming rights for the Anurag Basu directorial.

According to media reports, Metro In Dino is planning its OTT premiere around August 29. However, no official announcement of its OTT release has been made yet.

The August 29 timeline matches the usual 45 to 60-day gap between cinema and OTT releases.

Metro In Dino: Plot Metro In Dino is a heartfelt narrative of four couples in the current times. IMDb describes the plot of the film as a story that “follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love.”

About Metro In Dino Metro In Dino is produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, and features a star ensemble cast.

In addition to Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, the movie features Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

Metro In Dino: Hit or miss? Anurag Basu’s movie was reportedly made on a modest budget of ₹40 crore for production and an additional ₹7 crore for print and advertising.

Considering its domestic box office figures, ₹53.14 crore net, the movie has already recovered its total investment, thereby emerging as an official success at the box office.