‘Metro In Dino’ OTT release: When and where to stream Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's film

Anurag Basu’s much-awaited romantic drama ‘Metro… In Dino’ finally hit theatres on July 4, nearly 18 years after his acclaimed 2007 film Life in a… Metro. Touted as a spiritual sequel, the film explores the highs and lows of modern-day relationships in a fast-paced urban setting, a theme that resonated deeply with audiences in the original.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal, the film has opened to a positive response for its poignant storytelling, soulful music, and nuanced performances. Interestingly, Konkona Sen Sharma is the only actor returning from the original film.

While Metro… In Dino continues its theatrical run, it has also locked its OTT partner — Netflix. Though an official streaming date hasn’t been announced yet, films typically arrive online 45 to 60 days after their theatrical release, which means the film could drop on the platform by late August or early September.

In a recent interview, Konkona Sen Sharma recalled her experience filming Life in a… Metro, especially working with the late Irrfan Khan and Anurag Basu. “Irrfan had such a relaxed energy, and so does Anurag. They never made the work feel too serious or heavy — the atmosphere on set was always light and creative,” she shared.

First announced in 2022, Metro… In Dino brings back Basu’s signature storytelling style, weaving multiple narratives with emotional depth. Whether you catch it in cinemas or wait for the Netflix premiere, this one’s definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

Meanwhile, on Day 2 of its release, the movie collected ₹3.39 crore on Saturday (Day 2), bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹6.89 crore.

According to industry estimates, ‘Metro In Dino’ recorded an average theatre occupancy of:

Morning Shows: 11.65%

Afternoon Shows: 30.95%

This reflects an upward trend from its first day, with afternoon viewership significantly improving across urban centres.