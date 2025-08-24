Metro In Dino OTT release: When and where to watch Anurag Basu's musical drama online

Metro In Dino OTT release: Filmmaker Anurag Basu's musical drama Metro…In Dino is all set to soon stream online. The film was released in theatres on 4 July. Feature an ensemble cast, Metro…In Dino is the spiritual sequel in the same format as Basu's acclaimed 2007 release, Life in a… Metro.

It is written and directed by Anurag Basu.

Where to watch Metro In Dino on OTT Metro... In Dino will stream soon on Netflix.

It follows the story of the highs and lows in modern-day relationships, set in a fast-paced urban setting, a theme that resonated deeply with audiences in the original film.

When to watch Metro In Dino on OTT Metro... In Dino will mark its OTT debut on August 29, 2025.

It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal. Notably, Sharma is the only actor to return from the original film cast.

Talking about it, she told Live Mint previously, “I am so thrilled about it—that Anurag da remembered me; wanted to have me in the film.

I was so excited. I didn’t know much when Anurag Basu called me. ‘Koko, we are making Metro 2.’ I was like, 'Oh my God!'

That time, I didn’t know if it was the same character or a new character. I didn’t know anything. I was just happy to be called again to Dada’s sets. I had such a wonderful experience. I would have been happy to work with Anurag in any capacity."

Metro In Dino's box office performance Metro... In Dino opened to a positive response but only earned ₹3.5 crore, as per Sacnilk. However, the film went on to bring the audience to theatres via word-of-mouth.

The earnings of the film doubled up over the first weekend earning about ₹6 and 7.25 crore on day 2 and day 3 respectively. By the end of its first week at the box office, Metro In Dino earned ₹26.85 crore, reported Sacnilk.

The film fell over the next week, minting about ₹17.15 crore at the ticket window.

Going by the industry tracker, Metro…In Dino earned ₹52.1 crore by day 24.