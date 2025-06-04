Metro In Dino trailer: Anurag Basu's take on modern romance leaves internet nostalgic, fans miss KK: ‘Not bad but…’

Metro In Dino trailer: On Wednesday, the makers dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated film, Metro…In Dino. Anurag Basu's film explores modern relationships in the city, starring Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur reveals what challenged him to work in Metro In Dino

Metro In Dino trailer The trailer gives a peek into the lives of multiple couples, each facing their own struggles and tough choices as they navigate through life.

Aditya Roy Kapur's character calls love in modern life “confusing” and is later seen sharing fun-filled moments with Sara Ali Khan's character. Ali Fazal's character, who seemingly meets his love Fatima Sana Shaikh's character at a Holi party, goes on adventures with her. They eventually tie the knot, and later, she is shown to be pregnant.

On the other hand, Neena Gupta's and Anupam Kher's characters share a tender love story in Kolkata. Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi are seen bickering over their spark as a married couple.

In the latter half of the trailer, problems in each relationship surface. It ranges from commitment issues and second chances to trust problems and more.

It is promised to be fast-paced, emotionally intense, and layered with Basu's trademark style of realism and storytelling.

Watch trailer here:

Internet reacts to Metro In Dino trailer Reacting to the trailer, many have called it ‘not bad.’

On Reddit, a user wrote, “It was not bad.. hoping the rest of 2025 serves us with good movies and music.”

“It’s not bad actually and Sara looks better than before. But the music doesn’t seem impressive, was expecting better from Anurag Basu film (sic),” added another.

One more also said, “Trailer seemed okay, but music and tbh Arijit's voice was so out of place for this movie, missing KK and James (sic).”

Meanwhile, a user hailed the dialogue of the film, saying, "Kisi ke sath puri zindagi bitane ke liye....baar baar pyar me pdta h same insaan ke sath (sic)."

“Sab kuch hai bs KK ki aawaz nhi (everything is there except KK's voice).... Life in a metro still reminds me of the track (sic),” added another one.

Someone also commented, “Man!!! This album is going to be amazing!!! Yaar, just one KK song is missing..It would have been cherry on the cake! (sic).”

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro In Dino is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.