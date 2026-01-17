MGR's birth anniversary: From Malaikallan to Ulagam Sutrum Valiban, check out his greatest films of all time

Saturday marks the birth anniversary of M G Ramachandran, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and film icon. Remembering the legend, fans poured their heart out on social media. Joining them, PM Narendra Modi also paid a tribute to the AIADMK founder.

Linking his contributions to society, Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Paying homage to the exceptional MGR on his Jayanti. His contribution to Tamil Nadu's progress is outstanding. Equally noteworthy is his role in popularising Tamil culture. We will always keep working to realise his vision for our society.”

As MGR's followers and fans recall his values and vision, which found powerful expression in films as well, check out his iconic films which continue to inspire generations.

Greatest films of M G Ramachandran Malaikallan (1954) Directed by S. M. Sriramulu Naidu, Malaikallan starred M. G. Ramachandran and P. Bhanumathi. The blockbuster was the first Tamil film to win a President's Silver Medal, launching MGR as a mass hero. The film ran for more than 140 days in Chennai and all other major regions in the Tamil-speaking belt.

Nadodi Mannan (1958) MRG marked his directorial debut with the film Nadodi Mannan. Also starring in dual roles, the film marked an on-screen reunion with P. Bhanumathi. Besides her, the cult classic also featured M. N. Rajam and B. Saroja Devi. P. S. Veerappa, M. N. Nambiar, M. G. Chakrapani, T. K. Balachandran and Chandrababu.

Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of ₹18 lakh. It earned ₹1.1 crore in its lifetime, a staggering amount for that time. It became the second Tamil film to earn ₹1 crore after another Ramachandran's Madurai Veeran.

Enga Veettu Pillai (1965) Popular for twin-role narrative and evergreen songs, Enga Veettu Pillai featured the iconic on-screen pair: Ramachandran and B. Saroja Devi. Written by Sakthi T. K. Krishnasamy and directed by Chanakya, the film is a Tamil remake of the 1964 Telugu film Ramudu Bheemudu.

The Pongal release was a huge success at the box office, becoming Ramachandran's first film to win Best Actor awards from both the Madras Film Fans' and Filmgoer's Associations. Reportedly, the film ran over 25 weeks in theatres in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Trichy and other regions.

Ayirathil Oruvan (1965) A timeless adventure epic was a trendsetter of its time. A massive hit, the film starred Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. It was helmed by B. R. Panthulu. The film reportedly ran for more than 150 days in theatres. It is still regarded as a milestone film in Ramachandran's career, establishing him as a "do-gooder" for the public as he went on to enter politics later.

Adimai Penn (1969) The historical drama cemented MGR’s heroic image, alongside Jayalalithaa. Directed by K. Shankar and co-produced by M. G. Ramachandran, the film was a box office success. It had a theatrical run of over 175 days, fetching multiple awards.

Ulagam Sutrum Valiban (1973) A magnum opus, big-budget film which was ahead of its time, Ulagam Sutrum Valiban was shot extensively overseas. The science fiction film was directed and co-produced by M. G. Ramachandran. It starred MGR, Chandrakala, Manjula and Latha. Reportedly, it lasted at the ticket window for more than 250 days.

Thozhilali (1964) Socially driven, Thozhilali is inspired by the life of producer Sandow M. M. A. Chinnappa Thevar. Touted to reflect MGR’s pro-labour image, the film also featured K. R. Vijaya and Rathna.

Rickshawkaran (1971) The vigilante film starred M. G. Ramachandran, Padmini and Manjula. Directed by y M. Krishnan, it is regarded as one of MGR's most beloved films. Running for 100+ days in theatres, the film fetched MGR the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He wrote history by becoming the first South Indian actor to do so.

Anbe Vaa (1966) The light-hearted romantic comedy featured the chemistry between M. G. Ramachandran and B. Saroja Devi. Based on the 1961 American film Come September, the film opened to positive reviews about Ramachandran's performance.

