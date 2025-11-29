Michael B Jordan opens up on remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, says 'really want to reimagine it'

Washington DC [US], November 29 (ANI): Michael B Jordan opened up about his upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, in which he's set to star and direct, according to People.

The heist film follows billionaire Thomas Crown, who commits crimes for entertainment and eventually finds himself entangled with an insurance investigator.

The 1968 original film featured Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, while its 1999 remake starred Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo. It was the latter that first left a lasting impression on Jordan.

"The Brosnan version was the one I grew up watching, and I was like, 'Oh man, this is great, I love this,'" he said, adding, "I was like 13, 14. Obviously, the whole love thing kind of went over my head a bit, but as far as the art, the slickness, the wish fulfillment...I didn't go to a lot of museums growing up as a kid. But when I watched that movie, I kind of saw a side of New York that I guess I didn't see before."

"My mom's an artist, so I grew up around paints and canvases and upholstery and leather dyeing...So I had a love and appreciation of an artist's journey before I even became an artist myself," he shared as quoted by People.

Jordan, who made his directorial debut in 2023 with Creed III, suggested a new imagining of The Thomas Crown Affair to Amazon MGM Studios. He shot the film in London, and it's set to be released on March 5, 2027.

"For me, the biggest thing was I didn't want it to be a reboot or a remake," Jordan said. "I really want to reimagine it. So it was a reimagination of what it is...What I liked about it was it didn't have too much baggage. It was just enough time and a gap between generations."

However, Jordan wants the movie starring Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, Kenneth Branagh and Lily Gladstone, to divert people's expectations.