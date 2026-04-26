Michael box office collection Day 2: Jaafar Jackson film sees 38.9% jump, crosses ₹10 crore in India

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has posted solid box office numbers on its second day, with growth in India and a strong global debut.
In India, Michael earned a net collection of ₹5.00 crore on Day 2 across 3,190 shows. This marks a 38.9 per cent rise compared to its Day 1 net of ₹3.60 crore. The film’s total India net collection now stands at ₹10.30 crore, while the gross collection has reached ₹12.36 crore after two days.
The film’s performance reflects steady growth in domestic markets, with increased footfall on its second day. Industry trackers note that the rise in collections indicates positive word-of-mouth and growing audience interest.
Globally, Michael has delivered a strong opening weekend. The film earned $39.5 million on Friday in the United States, putting it on track for an opening weekend close to $95 million in North America. Estimates suggest the figure could approach $100 million.
Internationally, the film has also performed well across multiple territories. Reports indicate that it has collected $111.4 million from 82 markets overseas, excluding South Korea and Japan. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide total has reached approximately $206.4 million.
This makes Michael the biggest opening of the year so far for a live-action Motion Picture Association title, surpassing earlier releases such as Project Hail Mary. The film has also secured the number one position in 64 international territories.
In several regions, the film has set opening weekend records for a musical biopic. Among the top-performing markets are the United Kingdom with $13.8 million by Sunday, France with an estimated $10.3 million, Mexico with $9.3 million, Italy with about $8.1 million, and Germany with $6.9 million.
The film is yet to open in Japan, where it is scheduled for release in June. Japan has historically been a strong market for Michael Jackson’s music, and expectations remain high for the film’s performance there.
Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. The film traces the life of Michael Jackson, covering his early years with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s through to his Bad tour in the late 1980s.
Jackson is portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, marking his film debut. The younger version of the singer is played by Juliano Krue Valdi. The supporting cast includes Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.
The project has been in development for several years. Work on the film began in 2019 when producer Graham King secured the rights to create a biopic on Jackson’s life. Lionsgate Films officially announced the project in 2022, with Fuqua joining as director in early 2023. Casting continued through 2024 as the production took shape.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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