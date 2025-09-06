Dexter Resurrection Season 1 finale: How to watch the last episode online

Season 1 of Dexter: Resurrection is reaching its conclusion this week as Michael C Hall returns as Dexter Morgan for a tense finale. The series, which continues the story after Dexter: New Blood, has not yet been officially renewed by Paramount, though reports suggest a second season may already be in discussion.

The finale, titled And Justice For All…, is currently available to stream online and will be airing on Showtime on Sunday, September 7 at 8 pm ET (5:30 a.m. IST on September 8th), reported USA Today.

Dexter: Resurrection recap Launched on July 11, Dexter: Resurrection picked up weeks after Dexter’s apparent death in New Blood. Awakening from a coma, Dexter finds that his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) has disappeared. Determined to reconnect and make amends, he follows clues to New York City, only to face his past as Angel Batista (David Zayas) re-enters his life with new questions, a Mass Live report added.

The season featured a host of high-profile guest stars. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian joined the cast, each taking on villainous roles. Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, and James Remar also added star power, making the revival a mix of nostalgia and fresh drama.

What to expect in Dexter Resurrection finale As per the report, the final episode promises a reckoning as Dexter and Harrison confront their inner darkness. With past enemies closing in and their relationship tested, the father-son duo face a defining moment that could shape the future of the series if renewed.

Where to watch the Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 finale? The Dexter: Resurrection finale can be streamed on several platforms, including Paramount+. The show can also be watched on FuboTV, DIRECTV, and Sling TV, according to Masslive. All ten episodes of Season 1 are already available to stream for those who want to catch up before watching the finale.

FAQs Q: When does the finale of Dexter: Resurrection air? A: It streamed on Paramount+ on September 5 and airs on Showtime on September 7 at 8 pm ET.

Q: How many episodes are in Season 1? A: The season consists of 10 episodes.

Q: Is Dexter: Resurrection renewed for Season 2? A: Paramount has not confirmed renewal but has reportedly opened a writers’ room.

