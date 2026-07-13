Michael crosses $1 billion worldwide, becomes highest-grossing biopic in Hollywood history

'Michael', Antoine Fuqua's biographical drama on the life of Michael Jackson, has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making history as the first Hollywood biopic to reach the milestone.
The film has now overtaken 2018's 'Bohemian Rhapsody', which earned around $911 million globally, to become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time. It has also surpassed Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' ($975 million worldwide) to become the highest-grossing film based on a real person in Hollywood history.
Released in April, 'Michael' opened to mixed reviews from critics but proved to be a major draw at the box office. Audiences embraced the film, helping it enjoy a strong theatrical run across both domestic and international markets.
The film has earned roughly $372 million in North America and more than $629 million overseas, taking its worldwide total past the coveted $1 billion milestone.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film stars Jaafar Jackson - Michael Jackson's nephew - in his feature film debut as the King of Pop. The cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier and Mike Myers.
The story follows Jackson's rise from his early days with the Jackson 5 to the peak of his solo career, concluding with the 1988 'Bad' World Tour.
The production attracted significant attention long before its release. It underwent extensive reshoots after legal issues required changes to the script, and critics questioned its decision to end the story before the allegations that later overshadowed Jackson's life. Even so, audiences responded positively, giving the film strong word of mouth and helping it become one of the biggest box office successes of the year.
The film's success also marks a major achievement for Lionsgate. It is the studio's highest-grossing release to date, surpassing previous hits from 'The Hunger Games' and 'Twilight' franchises.
Following the film's record-breaking run, reports suggest Lionsgate is expected to move ahead with at least one more film exploring Michael Jackson's life. While the studio has not made an official announcement, discussions around expanding the story have gathered pace after 'Michael' became the first biopic to join Hollywood's billion-dollar club.