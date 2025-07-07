Michael Douglas explains why he has ‘no real intentions’ of acting again

Michael Douglas says he has no plans to return to acting any time soon, marking a significant pause in a storied career that has spanned nearly six decades.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in Czech Republic, the Oscar-winning star candidly explained his decision to step away.

“I realized I had to stop,” Douglas told reporters. “I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set.”

He added that while he’s not officially retired, he’s embracing a slower pace.

“I’m not retired, because if something special came up, I’d go back,” he clarified. “But otherwise, I’m quite happy. (I) just like to watch my wife work.”

Douglas, 80, has been married to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones since 2000.

“No real intentions” of returning to Hollywood Douglas shared that he has “purposely” not worked in recent years, and feels content stepping away for now.

“I have no real intentions of going back,” he said. “I am very happy with taking the time off.”

His last film appearance was in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Celebrating a landmark anniversary The actor and producer’s visit to Karlovy Vary coincided with the 50th anniversary of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which he produced. The film famously swept five major Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Milos Forman.

Reflecting on that remarkable moment in film history, Douglas remarked: “I ask you—in the last 20 years—has there ever been anywhere near that kind of quality of movies there?”

He recalled how the 1976 Academy Awards lineup also included Dog Day Afternoon, Jaws, Barry Lyndon, and Nashville.

A legacy of iconic performances If Douglas has indeed taken his final bow, he leaves behind an unparalleled body of work. He won the Best Actor Oscar for Wall Street in 1988 and helped produce one of the most acclaimed films of the 20th century.

Among his most celebrated performances are The China Syndrome, Fatal Attraction, The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The Game, Wonder Boys, Traffic, and Behind the Candelabra.

His remarks in Karlovy Vary suggested a sense of closure and gratitude for a career that has left an indelible mark on cinema.

“I’m quite happy,” Douglas concluded. “I’ve had a wonderful run.”