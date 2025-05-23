Michael Jackson biopic Michael delayed, likely to release in 2026

Washington DC [US], May 23 (ANI): The Michael Jackson biopic titled 'Michael' release date is expected to be delayed to 2026, reported Variety. It is being directed by Antoine Fuqua.

During Lionsgate's Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO Jon Feltheimer shared an update on the film starring Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson, who makes his screen debut in the project.

"In regard to our Michael Jackson biopic, we're excited about the 3 1/2 hours of amazing footage from producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua, and we will be announcing a definitive release strategy & timing in the next few weeks. I would note that it is likely we will move 'Michael' out of the fiscal year which will impact fiscal '26 financial results but will bolster an already strong fiscal '27 slate," said Feltheimer as quoted by Variety.

The fiscal calendar ends on March 31, 2026, so Feltheimer's statement indicates that the film (or films) will likely debut after April 1, 2026.

Last month, Variety reported that the film would likely be split into two parts and be pushed from the initially announced release date of Oct. 3, 2025.

The highly awaited 'Michael' was a major part of last year's Lionsgate CinemaCon presentation, however, no footage from the project was shown during this year's outing.

The film is produced by "Bohemian Rhapsody's" Graham King. The principal photography of the film was wrapped in May 2024, but John Logan's script is in the process of being revised in advance of reshoots, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the'Michael,' stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long as family heads Joe and Katherine Jackson, while Miles Teller will play Jackson's attorney and advisor John Branca.

Larenz Tate will star as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, while Laura Harrier will portray pioneering female music executive Suzanne de Passe and Kat Graham will appear as the legendary Diana Ross.

Other cast members of the film include Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Michael's older sister; Liv Symone as Gladys Knight; Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark; KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Jackson's former security-turned-trusted friend and confidante Bill Bray; and Kendrick Sampson as industry icon Quincy Jones, who first met Michael Jackson when he was just 12 years old, reported Variety.