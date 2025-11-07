Michael Jackson biopic trailer: ‘No one will ever have aura like MJ’ — Fans get emotional

The first teaser trailer for “Michael”, the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, has sparked an emotional wave of reactions across social media.

The film, set for release on April 24, 2026, chronicles Jackson’s journey from his beginnings to his global superstardom, with social media users already weighing in on everything from casting to authenticity.

Fans praise Jaafar Jackson’s performance While many praised Jaafar Jackson’s striking portrayal of his uncle, others shared mixed feelings about the physical resemblance — particularly the nose prosthetics.

One user wrote, “That nose is my ONLY problem, honestly he walks (Moon), talks and sounds like Michael Jackson except that nose.”

Another fan celebrated the performance with sheer excitement, saying, “THIS IS ICONIC — he will be so proud!”

A third viewer was amazed by the accuracy of Jaafar’s performance, writing, “The voice is so accurate I gasped.”

‘No one will ever have aura like MJ’ Others reflected on Jackson’s enduring charisma, with one user posting, “No one will ever have aura like Michael Jackson.”

For some, the trailer evoked nostalgia. “You know you’re getting old when biopics are being made about people you grew up with,” one commenter joked.

Another parent shared their excitement to introduce the King of Pop to a new generation: “Let me prepare to watch this movie a million times — my 5-year-old is Michael’s biggest fan.”

Defending the filmmakers’ choices, one user reminded others of Jackson’s evolving appearance, saying, “They really did a great job capturing MJ as he was in 1979. You have to remember Michael underwent many changes due to both his skin condition and self-esteem. I’m sure the movie will dive into that.”

Excitement builds for the big screen return Fans also praised the film’s energy, with one comment reading, “The King of Pop returns to the big screen — can’t wait to moonwalk into theaters for this one!”

Another wrote, “The King’s story deserves nothing less than a masterpiece. The world’s ready to moonwalk again.”

Nostalgia and admiration were recurring themes, as one fan said, “Childhood memories incoming. Moonwalks, magic, and music that never dies.”

Prediction for awards Predicting its awards potential, a user added, “At least we know in advance which movie is going to win Best Soundtrack.”

For many, the trailer stirred deep emotion. “Michael shaped entire generations, mine included. Seeing his story finally brought to the big screen feels surreal. I just hope they handle it with the respect, truth, and depth his legacy deserves,” one fan expressed.

And in a nod to Jackson’s enduring influence, a user summed up the collective sentiment: “Even in the afterlife, MJ is still… phenomenal.”

Another fan echoed the excitement shared by many, declaring, “Already marked the calendar — this energy can’t be contained.”

Overall, reactions to the Michael trailer capture both nostalgia and anticipation, as audiences prepare to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of the King of Pop.

