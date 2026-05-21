Michael Jackson: The Verdict: Netflix announces release date for docuseries. More details inside

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date and trailer for Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a new three-part docuseries revisiting the late pop icon’s highly publicised 2005 criminal trial and the controversy surrounding his legacy.

According to Deadline, the documentary series will premiere globally on June 3 and will take viewers inside one of the most closely watched celebrity court cases in modern history.

Directed by Nick Green, the series is told through the perspective of key people involved in the courtroom proceedings and aims to examine both the trial and the lasting debate around Michael Jackson’s public image.

Trailer Revisits Michael Jackson’s 2005 Trial The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the emotional and legal tensions surrounding the case.

In one moment featured in the trailer, a participant says:

“He’s the most famous man in the world being accused of the most heinous crime in the world,”

Another individual involved in the case adds:

“We believe he was a criminal and he was able to get away with it because of his fame and celebrity.”

The series focuses on the 2005 criminal trial in which Michael Jackson was accused of molesting an underage boy at his Neverland Ranch estate in California.

Jackson ultimately pleaded not guilty and was acquitted on all 10 counts after a lengthy and heavily scrutinised trial.

According to reports, the docuseries will feature members of the jury who served during the case, offering insights into how they arrived at their final verdict.

Inside The Upcoming Netflix Docuseries The project has been produced by Candle True Stories and executive produced by Fiona Stourton, James Goldston and David Herman, who also serves as the showrunner.

Netflix describes the series as an examination of both the legal proceedings and the complicated public conversations surrounding Jackson’s life and legacy.

The documentary arrives at a time when interest in Michael Jackson’s career and personal life has once again surged globally.

Renewed Interest After ‘Michael’ Biopic Success The release of Michael Jackson: The Verdict comes shortly after the strong box office performance of Michael, the Antoine Fuqua-directed film based on the singer’s life.

The biopic focuses largely on Jackson’s early years, musical success and rise to global superstardom, while reportedly avoiding deeper exploration of the controversies surrounding his later life.

The film has continued to perform strongly worldwide and has reportedly crossed $700 million globally within four weeks of release.

That renewed attention around Jackson’s life appears to have increased anticipation for Netflix’s upcoming documentary series as well.

Michael Jackson’s Legacy Continues To Divide Opinions Even years after his death, Michael Jackson remains one of the most influential and controversial figures in entertainment history.

Widely referred to as the “King of Pop,” Jackson transformed global pop music through landmark albums, iconic performances and music videos that reshaped the entertainment industry.

At the same time, allegations and legal controversies surrounding his personal life have continued to spark debate among fans, critics and the media.

The upcoming Netflix series appears set to revisit those difficult conversations by focusing specifically on the courtroom trial that became a defining chapter in Jackson’s public life.

Trailer Sparks Online Discussion Soon after the trailer dropped, social media users began discussing the series online, with many expressing curiosity about the jury perspectives teased in the footage.

Others questioned whether the documentary would provide new insights into the trial or reignite debates that have continued for decades.