Michael Madsen, known for ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘The Hateful Eight,’ passes away at 67 in Malibu

Michael Madsen, the actor famed for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, has died at 67. He was found unresponsive at his Malibu home and reportedly suffered cardiac arrest, according to his representative.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published3 Jul 2025, 11:28 PM IST
Michael Madsen is known for portraying tough characters in films like The Hateful Eight and Donnie Brasco.
Michael Madsen is known for portraying tough characters in films like The Hateful Eight and Donnie Brasco.

Michael Madsen, the rugged character actor who became a cult favorite for his unforgettable performances in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and the Kill Bill films, has died. He was 67.

Madsen was found unresponsive on Thursday morning (Juy 3) at his home in Malibu, California, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that deputies responded to a 911 call. He was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m.

Liz Rodriguez, Madsen’s representative at EMR Media Entertainment, told THR that “we understand Michael had a cardiac arrest.”

Over a prolific career spanning four decades, Madsen was best known for playing tough, menacing characters. He made his breakthrough as the sadistic Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs (1992), and went on to appear in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004). He also reunited with Tarantino for The Hateful Eight (2015) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

Also Read | Who is Ben McLemore, NBA player found guilty of rape?

Beyond Tarantino’s films, Madsen’s big-screen credits included WarGames (1983), The Natural (1984), The Doors (1991), Thelma & Louise (1991), Free Willy (1993), Species (1995), Donnie Brasco (1997), the James Bond film Die Another Day (2002), Sin City (2005), and Scary Movie 4 (2006).

Additional details about the circumstances of Madsen’s death were not immediately available.

Also Read | Who was Kenneth Colley? 'Star Wars' actor who played Admiral Piett dies at 87

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentMichael Madsen, known for ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘The Hateful Eight,’ passes away at 67 in Malibu
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.