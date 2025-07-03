Michael Madsen, known for ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘The Hateful Eight,’ passes away at 67 in Malibu

Michael Madsen, the rugged character actor who became a cult favorite for his unforgettable performances in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and the Kill Bill films, has died. He was 67.

Madsen was found unresponsive on Thursday morning (Juy 3) at his home in Malibu, California, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that deputies responded to a 911 call. He was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m.

Liz Rodriguez, Madsen’s representative at EMR Media Entertainment, told THR that “we understand Michael had a cardiac arrest.”

Over a prolific career spanning four decades, Madsen was best known for playing tough, menacing characters. He made his breakthrough as the sadistic Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs (1992), and went on to appear in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004). He also reunited with Tarantino for The Hateful Eight (2015) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

Beyond Tarantino’s films, Madsen’s big-screen credits included WarGames (1983), The Natural (1984), The Doors (1991), Thelma & Louise (1991), Free Willy (1993), Species (1995), Donnie Brasco (1997), the James Bond film Die Another Day (2002), Sin City (2005), and Scary Movie 4 (2006).