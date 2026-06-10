Michael OTT release: How and where to watch Michael Jackson's biopic starring Jaafar Jackson

Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael has made its OTT debut. Cinema enthusiasts must take note of the streaming details to watch this most-awaited movie. Those who missed the chance to watch this movie can watch it from the comfort of their homes even after its theatrical run.

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How and where to watch ‘Michael’ The movie, starring Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, premiered on 9 June on OTT. Incorporating live vocals from 29-year-old actor and singer Jaafar and Juliano Krue Valdi, the psychological drama features a mix of Michael's original recordings.

Michael, which had a successful run at the box office, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99 in Ultra HD and $24.99 with extras included. It can also be purchased at Fandango at Home, Apple TV and YouTube Movies & TV.

Indian viewers can stream it on bookmyshow in English or Hindi by renting it for ₹399 or through ₹999 purchase. This UA13+ rated movie can be streamed on mobile, website, Android TV, Apple TV and Fire TV. It is even available in cinemas across Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderbad and Mumbai, among others

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The much-talked-about biopic focuses on the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The long-awaited biographical portrait of the King of Pop runs 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Exploring the secrets of Michael Jackson's life, the narrative follows the singer beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the leader of the Jackson Five to his rise to the top as the world's biggest entertainer.

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‘Michael’ box office collection, budget, plot and more By 7 June, the movie had grossed more than $890 million worldwide. Released in April, it became the second-highest-grossing film of 2026. Following The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which crossed $1 billion at the global box office, Michael achieved 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also secured other notable titles, including the third-highest-grossing biographical film of all-time and the highest-grossing Lionsgate film. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama grossed ₹82.36 crore in India.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, this movie reportedly cost $155 to 200 million. Boasting an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10, the website describes it as, “The early life of musician Michael Jackson, from the discovery of his talent as the lead of the Jackson Five to the artist whose creative ambition fueled a pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.”

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‘Michael’ movie cast The star cast includes Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo. Jackson’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, joined as executive producer. His 28-year-old sister, Paris Jackson, who was not involved in the project, has publicly criticized the biopic on social media, calling it a movie with a lot of “inaccuracy” and "full-blown lies.”

Also Read | Michael Jackson accusers share rare photo before November court showdown

Watch ‘Michael’ movie trailer here:

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