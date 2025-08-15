Michael Sloan, creator of ‘The Equalizer’, dies at 78.

Michael Sloan, the acclaimed television writer and producer best known for co-creating the hit series ‘The Equalizer’, has died at the age of 78. He passed away on Wednesday in New York City, his birthplace and lifelong home.

Sloan was a major figure in American television, having co-created ‘The Equalizer’ alongside Richard Lindheim. The original series, which aired in the 1980s, followed a former intelligence agent using his skills to help people in trouble and gained a dedicated following. The show later inspired multiple film adaptations starring Denzel Washington, as well as a successful reboot led by Queen Latifah.