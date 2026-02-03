‘Michael’ trailer: Jaafar Jackson steps into the life and legacy of his uncle Michael Jackson

The official trailer for Michael, the highly anticipated biographical film about Michael Jackson, has finally been released, giving audiences their first extended look at the story of the King of Pop brought to life on the big screen.

‘Michael’ trailer out Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film stars Jaafar Jackson — Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew — in his feature film debut as the legendary entertainer. The new trailer blends iconic music, electrifying dance moves and dramatic glimpses into Jackson’s rise to fame, building excitement as the biopic’s 24 April 2026 release date draws closer.

It then moves through striking scenes from Michael’s early days in the Jackson 5, his earliest studio sessions, and iconic solo performances set to songs that helped define pop music for generations. Viewers see Jackson’s evolution from a prodigy to a global superstar, including choreography that references his signature moves such as the moonwalk.

Michael has drawn significant attention for its casting choices, with Jaafar Jackson at the centre. As both family member and actor, his portrayal aims to blend authentic emotion with the physicality of Michael’s performance style. Interviews around the trailer release highlight how Jaafar’s transformation into his uncle captures not only Jackson’s look but also his essence and energy.

The story is set to explore more than just Jackson’s music. According to studio statements and reporting on the trailer, Michael aims to provide “an intimate look at the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known,” blending electrifying stage moments with quieter, personal scenes that depict Jackson’s drive, ambition and the contradictions he faced as fame engulfed him.

More about the film The film’s ensemble cast includes several well-known actors portraying important figures from Jackson’s life and career. Colman Domingo plays Joe Jackson, Michael’s strict and driven father, while Nia Long portrays Katherine Jackson, his steadfast mother.

Miles Teller appears as John Branca, the entertainment lawyer and manager who helped steer Jackson’s career, and Laura Harrier plays music executive Suzanne de Passe. Other cast members seen in the trailer or officially announced include Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy, and Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, among others.

Production on the biopic began after several years of development delays and changes. Originally announced in 2019, the film faced multiple shifts in release dates — from an initial plan for 2025 to its current April 2026 date — largely due to reshoots and post-production work following the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming itself wrapped in May 2024, with additional photography continuing into 2025. Michael is being distributed by Lionsgate in the United States and Universal Pictures internationally.

Apart from Jaafar Jackson, many people are also praising Colman Domingo for his portrayal of Joe Jackson.

The release of the trailer has sparked discussion not only among fans but also across social media and film communities. For some, the portrayal of Michael’s life is a long-awaited homage to an artist whose influence on pop culture is undeniable, while others have debated how the film will handle the more controversial aspects of Jackson’s life.

Director Fuqua and producer Graham King have both suggested the film intends to humanise but not sanitise Jackson’s story, though public reactions remain mixed as the release nears.