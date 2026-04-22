Michael X reviews: Fans celebrate the King of Pop biopic, say ‘it was F----NG AWESOME’

The release of Michael has triggered a split response, with critics and audiences reacting in sharply different ways.

‘Michael’ social media review The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and centred on the life of Michael Jackson, currently holds a 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The score reflects a largely negative critical reception, even as audience reactions continue to vary across platforms.

Early reviews from critics have pointed to familiar patterns often seen in music biopics. One widely shared reaction stated, “MICHAEL hits every biopic cliche without ever digging deeper into the man, or pulling back the curtain. Jackson is treated as a messiah, which makes for a pretty dull story. No doubt, the music is as stunning as ever, but the film doesn’t live up to it (sic).” This assessment highlights a concern that the film prioritises performance over deeper character exploration.

At the same time, online discussion shows that not all viewers agree with that view. Social media responses reveal a wide range of opinions, from criticism of the film’s tone to strong support from fans. One post reads, “me reading all these bad MJ movie reviews knowing i’m still gonna be front and center singing my a-- off regardless (sic),” reflecting a group of viewers who plan to engage with the film despite critical reviews.

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Others have questioned the reaction itself. “everyone suddenly clutching their pearls and somehow either surprised or mad michael is receiving those reviews? to me it’s even more surprising that y’all thought this film was going to be good (sic),” another comment reads, pointing to expectations surrounding the project even before its release.

Supportive reactions have also been prominent. One viewer wrote, “I don’t know what movie y’all saw but Michael was F---NG AWESOME like we all knew he was famous but to see it back will really piss you off when you hear those RIDICULOUS comparisons. He’s the most famous human of all time (sic)!” The response reflects strong emotional attachment to the subject and highlights how the film connects with audiences who view Michael Jackson’s legacy as unmatched.

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Debate has also centred on how the film handles sensitive aspects of Jackson’s life. Some viewers have suggested that criticism of the film being “safe” or “sanitised” reflects expectations about what should be included. One comment stated, “Whenever I see reviews of this movie saying ‘it plays too safe’ or ‘it’s sanitized’ I just know they only wanted to see Michael’s allegations and thats it (sic).”

Others have raised broader concerns about how Michael Jackson has been treated historically. “critics have always been blatantly racist and ableist towards michael jackson all his life anyway, but this never stopped him from becoming the most successful artist of all time, did it? i know this time it won't be different (sic),” one post reads, linking the current reception to past criticism.

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There are also viewers focusing on performances within the film. One reaction noted, “I’m still gathering my thoughts, but the #michaelmovie was incredible. Jaafar, Colman, Nia… Academy Award worthy. If you go in looking for a caricature of Michael Jackson, you will be ‘disappointed’ because that’s not who he was. If you go in with an open mind, you’ll walk away enlightened and appreciative (sic).” The comment highlights praise for actors including Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo and Nia Long.

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Some reactions have focused directly on how the character is portrayed. “have you lot actually read the critic reviews…they’re saying they’re not happy with how michael was portrayed as…nice? (sic)” one post reads, suggesting disagreement over the tone of the portrayal.

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The divide between critics and audiences is not uncommon for high-profile biographical films, particularly those centred on widely recognised figures. In the case of Michael, the subject’s global influence and complex public image appear to have intensified scrutiny.

The film’s production has also drawn attention, with involvement from the Jackson estate and family members shaping its development. This has influenced expectations around how events are presented and what aspects of Michael Jackson’s life are emphasised.

As the film is set to start its theatrical run, its reception remains closely watched. The 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes provides one measure of critical response, but audience reactions suggest a more varied picture, with both strong criticism and clear support emerging at the same time.

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Michael arrives in theatres on 24 April.