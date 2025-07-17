Michelle Monaghan joins John Cena, Eric Andre in Little Brother

Los Angeles [US], July 17 (ANI): Michelle Monaghan has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy 'Little Brother,' alongside John Cena and Eric Andre, reported Deadline.

The film will be directed by Matt Spicer, who is best known for 'Ingrid Goes West.'

This marks another big project for Monaghan following her praised performance in HBO's 'The White Lotus.'

The movie revolves around the story of a famous real estate agent whose life takes a sudden turn when his quirky younger brother unexpectedly shows up. While her role hasn't been officially confirmed, sources close to Deadline say Monaghan will play the wife of Cena's character.

Cena and Andre, who previously worked together on The Eric Andre Show, are teaming up again for this project. Other cast members include Chris Meloni, Ego Nwodim, Sherry Cola, Caleb Hearon, and Ben Ahlers.

The script was written by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel. The film is being produced by David Bernad under Middle Child Pictures, with Ruben Fleischer also on board as a producer.

Monaghan has a couple of projects lined up. Her upcoming projects include the second season of Apple TV's Bad Monkey and the Netflix crime thriller The Whisper Man, in which she stars alongside Robert De Niro. As per Deadline, the film is an adaptation of Alex North's novel of the same name and follows a widowed crime writer who seeks help from his estranged father, a retired police detective, after his 8-year-old son is abducted.