Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, has started her own podcast with her brother Craig Robinson. But what has caught the audience's eyes is the new hairstyle she has chosen, sparking a flurry of memes and speculations about a possible divorce with Barack Obama.

“IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson”, the weekly podcast, will address “everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships and the world around us,” AP reported quoting a press release. Each week, the podcast will feature a special guest pulled from the world of entertainment, sports, health and business.

Michelle Obama debuts new hairstyle As the podcast released its debut episodes, the audience could not help but notice her new hairstyle.

She wore a collared shirt with a tan blazer and blue jeans for the podcast. What stole the show was her hair, which Michelle Obama pulled back into three small buns.

Her unusual choice of hairstyle has sent the internet into a frenzy.

Michelle Obama's new hairstyle: What did netizens say? The internet went berserk with memes and roasted Michelle Obama for her new hairstyle.

“She's trying to look like a little girl.” asked one user.

Another posted an image of the Covid-19 virus and wondered, “Is she going for this?”

“It’s a bad, intermittent mohawk,” a user said.

“I'm patiently awaiting blue hair. It's coming folks...wait for it,” another quipped, signalling the possibility of her divorce with Barack Obama.

A person also compared her to a background character of the Lion King.

“The amount of contour sticks and hair bundles spent to look like a background character in Lion King seems excessive,” they said.

Michelle Obama starts new podcast New episodes of “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” are already available online. Actor Issa Rae was brought in as the special guest for the second episode.