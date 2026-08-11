Mick Jagger still 'Moves Like Jagger' at 83, impresses the internet with his moves

Mick Jagger has once again demonstrated that age has done little to slow him down, with the Rolling Stones frontman showing off his dance moves in a new video shared on Instagram.
The musician can be seen dancing and grooving to 'Mr Charm', a song by The Rolling Stones, as he moves along to the track with the energy that has long been associated with his performances.
He shared the video with the caption, “Enjoying the summer, hope you are too (sic).”
The video quickly drew attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with praise for Jagger and his ability to keep entertaining audiences decades into his career.
One fan wrote, “Life's too short for just making money... enjoy your summer Mick! 👅 (sic)”
Jagger’s son Lucas also joined the reactions, encouraging listeners to check out the song with the comment, “Stream “mr charm” please (sic)”. In another comment, he wrote, “Lmaoooo (sic)”.
Another admirer expressed disbelief at Jagger’s performance, writing, “I can't believe it!! @mickjagger You are a marvel and you’ll never cease to amaze us!! You are proof that nothing is impossible. Age is just the passing of time, and life should be lived day by day with joy, casting aside all preconceptions!! #Weloveyoumrcharm (sic).”
Jagger, who has remained a defining figure in rock music for more than six decades, has continued to maintain a high-energy presence both on stage and away from performances. His distinctive dancing and physicality have been a familiar part of The Rolling Stones’ live shows throughout the band’s career.
'Mr Charm' is a track from The Rolling Stones’ 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, released on 10 July 2026. Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the 4:34 song blends the band’s trademark rock swagger with a sharper, punk-influenced edge, with lyrics that take aim at figures including Elon Musk.
While it was not released as one of the album’s main singles, “Mr Charm” has emerged as a fan favourite and has generated attention since the album’s release. The song has also made modest appearances on digital music charts, including Sweden’s iTunes chart and Austria’s Shazam chart.
The latest clip has now given fans another glimpse of Jagger’s enduring enthusiasm for music and performance, with the reactions reflecting admiration for his continued energy at 83.