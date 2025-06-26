Mika Singh clarifies after viral post for Diljit Dosanjh over Sardaar Ji 3 row: ‘No hate, but he must apologise’

After sharing a note, allegedly taking a dig at Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh has now clarified that it was indeed for the Lover singer. In a new post, Mika has urged Diljit to apologise after a controversy erupted for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the upcoming film, Sardaar Ji 3.

Mika Singh on Diljit Dosanjh For the unversed, Hania Aamir was cast in the Diljit movie despite a ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry.

In a new post, Mika said that India will forgive Diljit Dosanjh if he apologises for his actions.

He wrote, "Guys, I understand we all make mistakes in life. But when we do, there's one simple word that holds power: Sorry. If Diljit made a mistake, we are all willing to forgive. But he must apologise and remove all objectionable scenes from the movie. That's it. No hate. Just respect. Desh Pehle (Nation first) (sic)."

Mika Singh calls Diljit ‘fake singer’ Previously, Mika Singh called Diljit a ‘fake singer’ in his viral post.

Without naming him, he shared on social media: “Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn't going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice - especially when our nation's dignity is involved.”

Citing Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's film Abir Gulaal as an example, Mika also said, “There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don’t seem to get the message. What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared — leaving fans betrayed and helpless.”

Sardaar Ji 3 also stars Neeru Bajwa.

Sardaar Ji 3 to not release in India The film is set for release on 27 June. However, as per the makers, it won't release in India as a result of heavy backlash on the internet.