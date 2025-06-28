Mika Singh mourns loss of close friend Shefali Jariwala, says 'life is so unpredictable'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Actress-model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic role in the hit music video 'Kaanta Laga,' has passed away at the age of 42.

The news of her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, friends and colleagues are expressing their disbelief and sorrow.

Jariwala's death was confirmed by Mumbai Police, who shared that the actress was found dead at her residence in the Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday.

"Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42. She lived in Andheri area of Mumbai. Members of her family had reached the hospital with her late last night, and she was declared brought dead by doctors," a police spokesperson said.

Authorities received the information around 1 am and later sent the body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem. While some reports suggest cardiac arrest as a possible cause, the exact cause of death remains under investigation.

Singer Mika Singh, a close friend of Shefali Jariwala, also expressed his grief on social media.

"I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart... Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can't believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti," Singh wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of Jariwala.

Singh also shared an emotional reflection on their collaboration in the 2020 music video 'Hothon Pe Bas'.

"Life is so unpredictable... I knew this beautiful soul for over 25 years. We did countless shows together, crossed paths at many events -- yet never truly got the chance to work closely. Then in 2020, Shefali called me and said, 'Let's do a song.' We finally made it happen -- a beautiful video, filled with heart. We even promoted it together on The Kapil Sharma Show. I guess that turned out to be her last music video..." Singh captioned the post.

The singer expressed regret over not having spent more time with his dear friend, urging others to cherish their loved ones.

"Friends, life is short. Don't wait. Call your loved ones. Meet them. Celebrate them. Because sometimes, we don't get a second chance," he wrote.

Reality TV star Paras Chhabra, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13, also shared his condolences on social media.

He posted a photo with Jariwala and captioned it, "Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi janta. Om Shanti."

Early on Saturday morning, Jariwala's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was seen at their residence with their dog, Simba, as police continued to investigate the cause of death.

Tyagi and other family members were also present at Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai when Shefali was declared dead upon arrival.

Jariwala's death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association on social media. "Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time," the association wrote.

Known for her role in the 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', Jariwala became a cultural icon.

She later appeared in Bollywood, starring in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Jariwala also gained recognition through her appearances on reality TV, most notably in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7, where she participated alongside her husband.

