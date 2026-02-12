Mika Singh pledges ₹11 Lakh to support Rajpal Yadav amid jail term in cheque bounce case

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): In a significant show of solidarity, singer Mika Singh has pledged ₹11 lakh in financial assistance to actor Rajpal Yadav, who surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026, to begin serving a six-month sentence in a series of cheque dishonour cases.

Taking to Instagram, Mika shared a message addressed directly to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor, expressing both financial and moral support during what he described as a difficult phase.

"I have one humble request please don't just post announcements. Let's make sure we actually contribute and make it happen," Mika wrote in his post.

Alongside the message, the singer posted a follow-up video appeal urging members of the film fraternity to step forward with meaningful assistance. He emphasised the need for tangible and transparent financial aid rather than limiting support to social media announcements.

Mika further stressed that the industry must organise properly to ensure that funds reach the right place and are utilised effectively.

Actors Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa and Gurmeet Choudhary have also publicly backed Rajpal Yadav, calling on others within the industry to step in during his time of need.

Rajpal Yadav's imprisonment follows a Delhi High Court order after the actor failed to comply with a surrender deadline in connection with cheque dishonour cases. The Court had directed him to surrender before any further hearing could be held.

The matter stems from repeated violations of undertakings regarding the payment of settlement amounts to the complainant company.

During the hearing, Yadav's senior counsel submitted that the actor was prepared to deposit ₹25 lakh immediately and that both parties had tentatively agreed on a repayment schedule for the remaining dues.

However, the Court declined relief, noting that Yadav had already been directed to surrender on February 4, 2026. Justice Sharma observed that since the actor had not complied with the surrender order, he would be heard only after handing himself over to jail authorities.

Following this observation, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail later on February 5. The Court clarified that he would be free to file an appropriate application in accordance with the law after surrendering.

